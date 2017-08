Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HURRICANE RELIEF

Samaritans' Purse is sending more teams to Texas. The desperately needed aid the North Carolina based group will provide when they get down there.

CEMETERY IN DISARRAY

Deep rooted problems at greensboro's oldest cemetery. We look at the damage there and what the city is doing about it.

WINE CELEBRATION

A lot to celebrate as the wine harvesting season gets underway. We look at the impact it has on our state