This year expected to be best in years for leaves, experts say

Fall on the Blue Ridge Parkway is a leaf lookers paradise, but this year could be especially good.

As fall makes its way through the region, experts predict leaf lookers could see some of the brightest leaves in years.

An environment created by thunderstorms and mild temperatures could make for healthy leaves, WNCN reports.

Mountain officials have issued several tips to best view autumn leafs:

Make your reservations early

Stay Sunday through Thursday to avoid the biggest crowds

Research the area before going hiking — cell phone service is scarce

Enhance fall colors by wearing polarized glasses

Take a picnic or snacks as there is only one restaurant along the Parkway

Fill up on gas before taking the drive

Learn more about the fall foliage forecast for 2017 here.