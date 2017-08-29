‘They deserve what they get,’ says mother of Burlington woman accused of murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The mother of a woman who is charged with first-degree murder is speaking out.

Sean Castorina and Penny Dawson have been charged with murder after authorities found remains believed to be Harold Simpson, an 84-year-old man missing out of Burlington.

“I love my daughter with all my heart and I will never understand what in God’s name made her do something like this,” said Wanda Shiflett, Dawson’s mother.

Shiflett says Simpson was their neighbor and was likely trying to help her daughter when the couple decided to leave town.

“He was always there when you needed him, always asking if you need anything,” Shiflett said. “He would help anyone. He has helped everyone on this block.”

Castorina and Dawson were arrested in Minnesota on August 24. The couple had previously been wanted by Virginia police for a shooting that injured an elderly woman.

Burlington police received information that Harold Simpson, who was reported missing on Aug. 19, may be located on Totten Road in Caswell County. Investigators responded to the area and found human remains.

The remains were taken to the North Carolina Examiners Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identification.

Investigators believe the remains are Simpson, but are awaiting official notification through the examiner’s officer.

FOX8 spoke with Simpon’s son, Robert, after the body was found. Robert now says he is happy the couple is charged.