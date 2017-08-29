Skills in welding, upholstery, machinery and other trades are in high demand in the Piedmont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Skills in welding, upholstery, machinery and other trades are in high demand.

NC Works Career Center – Guilford County is holding a hiring event August 31 for The Recruiting Specialist.

The company is looking for welders, material handlers, machine operators and sprayers, upholsterers and people for warehouse and shipping positions.

Locally, these kinds of ads are common as many companies are struggling to find people with the skill-set for these jobs.

Forge Greensboro, a community makerspace on West Lewis Street, hears the conversation often.

“We’ve been hearing from employers, ‘hey, we need more employees, we need more welders, we need more machinists,” executive director Joe Rotondi said.

Forge Greensboro is developing a pipeline program that will begin with welding and expand to other trade areas.

“Our goal there is to pipeline people into these career paths whether that be working directly for an employer afterward, or going to a program at [GTCC],” Rotondi said.

Steve Treson made a solid living as a construction foreman specializing in welding and pipefitting.

Treson and his colleagues have retired. He has observed a skills gap that has occurred with the current generation.

Treson will be one of the instructors in Forge Greensboro’s welding pipeline program.

“Not to be big-headed about it, but it’s a shame for me to have all this talent and knowledge in my head and not share it,” he said.

“We still need people to build stuff. You can have the smartest engineer in the world and they can’t do much without some really skilled tradesfolk to make their visions come true,” Rotondi said.

The welding pipeline program is scheduled to begin in September. The program is supported by an $8,000 grant from Lincoln Financial Group.

The NCWorks Career Center- Guilford County hiring event is August 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the High Point office. The center is located at 607 Idol Street.

Interviews are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call (336) 882-4141, ext. 8506. Registration is also required by visiting http://www.ncworks.gov.