Residents south of Houston urged to leave area after levee breach

A levee has breached in Texas, just south of Houston, causing officials there to urge residents Tuesday to “Get out Now!!” KCRA reported.

Brazoria County officials said they expect widespread flooding of the Brazos River after the levee breach at Columbia Lakes.

Francisco Sanches, spokesman for Harris County, where Houston is located, said if you’re in this area, get yourself “out of harm’s way” immediately, and there isn’t much time to get out.

“We’ve got a lot of low-lying areas that are experiencing flooding,” County spokeswoman Sharon Trower said. “When the river starts to come out of its banks, that’s when we’re going to have the biggest issues.”

Major roads throughout Brazoria County are closed, including much of Highway 35.