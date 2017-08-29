Residents in photo of flooded nursing home are ‘safe, warm and dry’

DICKINSON, Texas — The 15 senior citizens who had to be rescued from waist-deep water at a nursing home in Texas following Hurricane Harvey are “safe, warm, and dry.”

The rescue happened Sunday at the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to the Daily News of Galveston County. The residents were moved to the living room of the facility when water began coming through the back door at about 3 a.m.

Some residents were placed on mattresses and floated as the water rose.

Around 9 a.m., Trudy Lampson, owner of the assisted living facility sent a picture of the scene to her daughter, the newspaper reports.

Lampson’s son-in-law shared the picture, which shows residents sitting in waist-deep water, on Twitter — and it quickly went viral.

Need help asap emergency services please RETWEET pic.twitter.com/LesxeaIHNm — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017

Eventually, they were rescued by a boat and two trucks.

The Lousiana Cajun Navy posted a photo of the residents, saying they are “all safe, warm and dry.”