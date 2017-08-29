PTI Airport power outage delays man traveling to help mom stranded in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Texas man trying to fly from North Carolina to help his mother stranded in Houston after flooding from Hurricane Harvey faces flight delays following a power outage at Piedmont Triad International Airport Tuesday morning.

Steve Johnson is visiting North Carolina on a business trip and is trying to make his way back home to Dallas.

His mother, who lives in Houston, is stranded following flooding from Harvey.

Johnson's mother had been living in an assisted living home but was evacuated on Monday and placed somewhere safer.

He doesn't know how he'll get to Houston once he's back in Dallas but says it's a problem he will figure out.