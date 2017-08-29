North Carolina man creates unique dog knots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While it seems simple, it takes a lot of skill to create -- and they are a big hit with the hairiest member of the family.

Chuck Hoover wanted to learn more about traditional knots, the kind that sailors have used for hundreds of years, so he took a class along the North Carolina coast.

As he practiced, his dog Hampton took an interest.

"So, I started tying these knots and he liked them. And other folks started liking them and I started tying more and more of them," he said. "As you can imagine, and got kind of creative with sizes of them from a very large one down to a very small one."

He now operates Hampton Heritage Company out of his basement, selling dog toys at festivals and events across the region.

The toys are 100% natural cotton rope, so even if dogs do chew it up, it won't hurt your pet.

While he could create these anywhere, Chuck says there is a great North Carolina connection because of the state's maritime history.

"The heritage of our outer banks, the heritage of sailing, the heritage of shipping -- I love that part of it all."