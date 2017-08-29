× No injuries after crash involving school bus, vehicle in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. – No injuries were reported after a crash involving a school bus with 25 children and a vehicle Tuesday in Surry County.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. near Riverside Drive and Mickey Lane outside of Mount Airy, according to Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton.

Authorities said 25 students were on the bus and nobody on the bus or in the other vehicle was hurt.

The children on the bus were being taken to Jones Elementary where they can be picked up.

The other vehicle caught fire after the collision and is a total loss.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.