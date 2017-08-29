NC nursing home resident accused of killing 89-year-old roommate

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is accused of killing his 89-year old roommate inside a North Carolina nursing home.

Police said inside the Anson Health and Rehabilitation, a brutal beating took place that ended up taking the life of an 89-year-old Air Force veteran.

“It’s sad for something like this to happen inside of a nursing home,” Chief Thedis Spencer said.

Officers responded to Anson Health and Rehabilitation on Aug. 14 after one resident reportedly beat another who was placed in the same room.

After 10 days in the hospital, Bill Hooks died Thursday from his injuries.

“[Pressley] was transported also to the hospital for a mental evaluation,” Spencer said.

Donald Pressley is charged with first-degree murder.

Steve Burroughs, administrator of Anson Health and Rehabilitation, released a statement on the incident:

“We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our residents and send our heartfelt condolences to his family for their loss. “Following an incident at our facility where a resident sustained injuries, we immediately treated the resident and arranged for transport and further treatment at a local hospital. We quickly alerted local authorities and the North Carolina Division of Health and Human Services in accordance with state regulations. “Our top priority has always been and remains to be the safety and health of our residents. The staff at Anson Health and Rehabilitation will continue to cooperate with local and state officials during their investigation.”