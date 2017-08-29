Mother, tattoo artist charged after elementary school student found with tattoo

Mother and tattoo artist arrested after elementary student gets tattoo. https://t.co/l2nFhhpYUq pic.twitter.com/ZU0x0369wj — News 12 NBC 26 (@WRDW_WAGT) August 29, 2017

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. – A mother and a tattoo artist were arrested after an elementary school student got a tattoo.

WRDW reported that authorities started investigating after a fifth-grade teacher in Coweta County, Ga. found the tattoo of a 12-year-old student at a school dance.

The tattoo is on the girl’s shoulder and says “Jesus Loves” with a cross.

The girl’s parents had different accounts of what happened, according to the TV station. The girl originally said her father made her get it, but she then changed her story.

A tattoo artist named Brenda Gaddy gave several people tattoos at a party, including a number of minors, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Gaddy has been charged with tattooing the body of a person under the age of 18.

Emmie Nolan, 35, is the girl’s mother and has been charged with being a party to a crime, a misdemeanor, according to WXIA.