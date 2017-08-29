Mother, tattoo artist charged after elementary school student found with tattoo

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. – A mother and a tattoo artist were arrested after an elementary school student got a tattoo.
WRDW reported that authorities started investigating after a fifth-grade teacher in Coweta County, Ga. found the tattoo of a 12-year-old student at a school dance.
The tattoo is on the girl’s shoulder and says “Jesus Loves” with a cross.
The girl’s parents had different accounts of what happened, according to the TV station. The girl originally said her father made her get it, but she then changed her story.
A tattoo artist named Brenda Gaddy gave several people tattoos at a party, including a number of minors, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Gaddy has been charged with tattooing the body of a person under the age of 18.
Emmie Nolan, 35, is the girl’s mother and has been charged with being a party to a crime, a misdemeanor, according to WXIA.