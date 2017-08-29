Man arrested after NC couple found shot to death, baby unharmed inside car

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a North Carolina couple found dead in their car with a child inside.

Christopher Robson, 44, was charged Monday with two counts of murder in the deaths of Joseph and Katie Cassidy, WSOC reports.

The couple’s 10-month-old son, Cole, was found unharmed in the back seat.

Troopers initially responded to a call on Aug. 20 about a crash on Lee Thee Church Road and found Cassidy’s vehicle had left the roadway and come to rest on the edge of the wood line. Troopers found the couple dead inside the car. Their child was alive, restrained in a safety seat in the back.

Robson, who is Joseph Cassidy’s cousin, is in jail without bond.

In addition to the murder charges, Robson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.