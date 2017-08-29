How to donate to to Hurricane Harvey relief

Latest on system churning along NC coast

Posted 7:18 am, August 29, 2017, by

A strong area of low pressure is churning off the coast of North Carolina today. While it is not expected to become a tropical storm, it is producing strong winds and periods of heavy rain.

Between Surf City and Duck, there is a Tropical Storm Warning. There is a Tropical Storm Watch from Surf City south, to the South Carolina line.

This storm will be moving quickly to the northeast through today, passing the Outer Banks by mid-afternoon. Total rainfall will likely stay below 2” for most areas, though it is possible some communities may get 3” to 5” north of Cape Hatteras and into eastern Virginia.