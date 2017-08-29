Latest on system churning along NC coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A strong area of low pressure is churning off the coast of North Carolina today. While it is not expected to become a tropical storm, it is producing strong winds and periods of heavy rain.

Between Surf City and Duck, there is a Tropical Storm Warning. There is a Tropical Storm Watch from Surf City south, to the South Carolina line.

This storm will be moving quickly to the northeast through today, passing the Outer Banks by mid-afternoon. Total rainfall will likely stay below 2” for most areas, though it is possible some communities may get 3” to 5” north of Cape Hatteras and into eastern Virginia.

Check out these waves hitting #WrightsvilleBeach. The coast belongs to the early birds this morning @myfox8 @fox8weather pic.twitter.com/oSMO6q9mP2 — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) August 29, 2017

Our makeshift live sheet as requests come in this morning ahead of potential #tropicalstormirma. Let's do this! @kylegould @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/1EmPQ3w1QJ — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) August 29, 2017