Latest on system churning along NC coast

A strong area of low pressure is churning off the coast of North Carolina today. While it is not expected to become a tropical storm, it is producing strong winds and periods of heavy rain.
Between Surf City and Duck, there is a Tropical Storm Warning. There is a Tropical Storm Watch from Surf City south, to the South Carolina line.
This storm will be moving quickly to the northeast through today, passing the Outer Banks by mid-afternoon. Total rainfall will likely stay below 2” for most areas, though it is possible some communities may get 3” to 5” north of Cape Hatteras and into eastern Virginia.