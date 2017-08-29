Houston Police officer drowns in Hurricane Harvey floodwaters

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 27: A man helps children across a flooded street as they evacuate their home after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A Houston police officer has drowned in Hurricane Harvey floodwaters, the Houston Chronicle reported.
The officer, with the Houston Police Department for more than 30 years, according to the Chronicle, drowned in his patrol car. He was heading to work downtown Sunday morning when he got trapped in flood waters near Interstate 45.
His family has not yet been notified.
“He was trying different routes, and took a wrong turn,” one high-ranking official told the Chronicle.