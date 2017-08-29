Houston Police officer drowns in Hurricane Harvey floodwaters

A Houston police officer has drowned in Hurricane Harvey floodwaters, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The officer, with the Houston Police Department for more than 30 years, according to the Chronicle, drowned in his patrol car. He was heading to work downtown Sunday morning when he got trapped in flood waters near Interstate 45.

His family has not yet been notified.

“He was trying different routes, and took a wrong turn,” one high-ranking official told the Chronicle.