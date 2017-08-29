× Guilford County dog whose fur was singed by flames in viral video placed in care of rescue organization

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – The dog whose fur was singed by flames in a viral social media video has been placed with a rescue organization.

The dog has not been adopted out, nor is it currently available for adoption, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Animal control started investigating after a video of the incident was posted to social media over the weekend.

The video shows a teenage girl using an aerosol can and lighter to create flames that she pointed toward a dog.

The dog is expected to be okay. Sheriff’s officials say the dog’s fur was singed, but its skin was not burned.

The sheriff’s office said any charges that may be brought forth will be handled in juvenile court due to the age of the offenders involved. The minors involved are 13 and 14.

The investigating officer will be working closely with the court system to determine what charges will be filed, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office takes all allegations of animal cruelty seriously and conducts thorough investigations as to all reports of injury and cruelty towards animals,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.