Greensboro police arrest man in shooting death of 18-year-old found in vehicle

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers went to 5500 Weslow Willow Circle around 4:35 p.m. on Aug. 14 after a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. When police arrived, they found J’Quan Damonte Robinson, of Greensboro, deceased in the vehicle.

On Tuesday morning, members of the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Azadia Prinz Jeffries and charged him with first-degree murder.

Police are not releasing a motive for the killing but believe the two knew each other.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.