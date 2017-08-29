Greensboro hospice using virtual reality to help grant patient’s wishes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For most, the concept of hospice usually signals the end. However, on Tuesday, for patient James Locklear he got a chance to fulfill some plans.

Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro is helping patients like Locklear with those plans through virtual reality.

“You know, I threw this out and they wouldn't let this land as a joke. It wasn't a joke. This was real possibility,” said Pete Overcash, Hospice Chaplain.

It is a 360-degree view using virtual reality goggles to give patients with hospice a chance to fulfill their final wishes.

“It came from an entire team coming together to try to help a patient get to the beach one time,” Overcash mentioned.

For Locklear, it was a trip to the woods. Going to the mountains is something he has always loved to do.

He is one of three patients who has used the virtual reality goggles.

While this wasn't his first trip, for his family it was their most memorable.

“If it makes the patient’s life better then that's what it's about,” Overcash said.

Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro are considering ways to expand the virtual reality experience.

They say it's easy for them to create these journeys, all they need are the goggles and an app.

