Greensboro hopes to fix deep rooted issues in oldest cemetery

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For more than a decade, Guy Stafford comes to a small plot in the back of the Green Hill Cemetery to pay respects to his mother, who died from a heart attack in 2006.

Sometimes I'll just ride here during the day by myself and sit here," Stafford said. "Talk to my mom."

Over the years, the road to his mother's grave has gotten bumpy. The cemetery is home to hundreds of trees, but over time the roots have grown, cracking the pavement on the surface.

"If someone come from out of town with family being buried, they're gonna say, ‘my Lord this is a city cemetery?’" Stafford said.

Some parts of the network of roads within the cemetery are so bad, they're blocked off to traffic with orange cones. The roads also riddled with potholes.

"It can knock your car out of alignment," Stafford said. "Somebody walking down here, they could trip on this."

The city of Greensboro is working on a solution. They're looking for $50,000 worth of funding to repave, remove trees causing the problem and replace them.

Parks and Rec hopes to have the repairs done in the fiscal year of 2018.