Downed power lines cause power outage, flight delays at PTI Airport

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Multiple flights were delayed Tuesday morning following a power outage at the Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The outage was caused by downed power lines at I-840 southbound in Greensboro near mile marker one.

Traffic lights in the area are out and police have closed north and south of Gallimore Dairy Road. Traffic is being directed onto I-40.

The airport is working on emergency generators and there is no estimated time for restoration.

Passengers are asked to call their airlines for updates.

View the Duke Energy outage map here.

THIS is the broken power pole causing outages and traffic headaches in Greensboro. pic.twitter.com/eZRumaCW7Y — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) August 29, 2017

840 Southbound near exit 1 is closed because of power lines in roadway. Traffic signals are also out in area police directing traffic. pic.twitter.com/xKKnt7DuNz — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) August 29, 2017