Couple accomplishes goal of visiting every Cracker Barrel in the US

TUALATIN, Ore. — An Indiana couple has done it! They’ve eaten at every single Cracker Barrel location in the United States.

While celebrating Ray Yoder’s birthday on Monday, he and his wife, Wilma, marked an item off their bucket list and officially visited 645 out of 645 Cracker Barrel locations by attending the grand opening of the new Tualatin, Oregon location, KOIN reports.

Ray celebrated the big day with blueberry pancakes while Wilma had eggs and sausage. All expenses were paid by Cracker Barrel.

Their quest began 40 years ago when Ray delivered recreational vehicles across the country for Coachman. He always chose to eat at Cracker Barrel because he liked the food, and more importantly, he liked the atmosphere.

“It took the boredom out of being on the road,” Ray told the Lebanon Democrat. “It has a down-home spirit and everybody is friendly. It’s like being at home.”

His wife Wilma eventually joined him on the trips and after spending over 30 years together on the road, they checked off hundreds of Cracker Barrel locations from their list.

His wife Wilma eventually joined him on the trips and after spending over 30 years together on the road, they checked off hundreds of Cracker Barrel locations from their list.

Cracker Barrel is opening two new locations next year in Beaverton, Oregon and Jantzen Beach, Oregon, so they plan to take another trip out west very soon, WXIN reports.