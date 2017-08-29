Burlington couple charged with murder of missing man

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A couple has been charged with murder after authorities found remains believed to be an 84-year-old man missing out of Burlington, according to a press release.

Sean Castorina and Penny Dawson were arrested in Minnesota on August 24. The couple had previously been wanted by Virginia police for a shooting that injured an elderly woman.

Burlington Police Department received information that Harold Simpson, who was reported missing on Aug. 19, may be located on Totten Road in Caswell County. Investigators responded to the area and found human remains.

The remains were taken to the North Carolina Examiners Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identification. Investigators believe the remains are Simpson but are awaiting official notification through the examiner’s officer.

On Aug. 28, Dawson and Castorina were charged in the death of Harold Simpson.