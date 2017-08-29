Aching Joints: Knee Pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The most common cause of knee pain is osteoarthritis, which is a process of joint degeneration and cartilage loss that is accompanied by progressive pain and limitation in activity.

Treatment of arthritis of the knee is focused in six major areas:

Weight control Medications: pharmaceuticals and “nutriceuticals” Cortisone shots Lubrication shots Stem Cell injections Surgery

If you are experiencing persistent knee pain that begins to interfere with your daily life and routines, it is time to see a doctor. Our community is fortunate, as Cone Health has an exceptional network of orthopedic and sports medicine specialists dedicated to treating individuals throughout the community who are experiencing knee pain, and educating them on how to prevent pain and injury in the future.

If you are interested in learning more about how to manage joint pain, Dr. Stephen Lucey will be giving a talk on “Help for Aching Knees” on Tuesday, September 19th from 11:30-12:30 p.m. at The Spears Family YMCA (3216 Horse Pen Creek Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410). The program is free, and you can register here.

Spokesperson Background:

Dr. Steve Lucey is an orthopedic surgeon in Greensboro and a member of the Cone Health Medical Staff. Dr. Lucey did his orthopedic training at Wake Forest and his Sports Medicine & Joint Reconstruction fellowship in New York. He focuses his practice on knee surgery, from arthroscopic ligament reconstruction to partial and total knee replacement.