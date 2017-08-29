A look back: Man from Lexington once created mechanical marvels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today's Roy's Folks is being resurrected from the past.

It's about a man from Lexington who once had a collection of all sorts of stuff. Some of the things he collected were turned into mechanical marvels.

In other words, he built machines that really didn’t do anything but they were sure fun to watch.

This Roy's Folks shot in the early 1990s also includes some priceless footage of Roy’s daughters when they were very young. All of them are in their 30s now so that will give you some perspective on how old the story is.