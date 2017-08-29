7-year-old girl kidnapped, thrown off bridge

WORCHESTER, Mass. — A 7-year-old Massachusetts girl was allegedly kidnapped from her grandparents’ home early Sunday morning and thrown from a bridge.

Joshua Hubert, 35, is accused of taking the girl from the home around 2:30 a.m., WBZ reports. Police say he put the girl in a car, choked her and threw her off the bridge into Lake Quinsigamond.

She survived the fall and showed up at the home around 4:30 a.m. The 7-year-old was “in pajamas soaking wet,” bruised and had marks on her neck, prosecutors say.

Her injuries were non-life-threatening.

Hubert is charged with kidnapping.