37 people sick in 13 states after Salmonella outbreak linked to pet turtles

Thirty-seven people in 13 states are sick after a Salmonella outbreak linked to pet turtles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the 37 cases, 16 people have been hospitalized. Nobody has died. There are no current cases in North Carolina.

The illnesses were reported from March 1 to August 3 of this year. More than 30 percent of the cases involve people under the age of 5.

Nearly half of the 33 people who were interviewed said they had contact with the turtles or their environments, such as water from a turtle habitat.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises against turtles as pets because they can be linked to Salmonella infections.

Read more than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.