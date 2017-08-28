Winston-Salem officers stop dozens of drivers for speeding in school zones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – School is back in session. But, although the students are gearing up for another year of learning, it was dozens of drivers who learned a lesson across the Triad on Monday.

“Give yourself a little extra time, five or ten minutes [is] not much to ask for,” said Sergeant Kyle Krawczyk, with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit.

Officers were posted up at eight different school zones throughout the city, during the hours when students are being dropped off and picked up and the speed limits drop.

“We don’t want to respond out here to a major injury,” Krawczyk said.

It’s an effort aimed at making sure students and drivers can safely get to and from school, as well as reminding the drivers that school is back in session.

For the most part, they will simply warn drivers who are going a few miles per hour over the limit to slow down, but if you hit a certain speed, they’re going to write you a hefty citation.

“It’s more the ones that are gonna cause serious injury or property damage,” Krawczyk said. “We’re looking 10 or 15 miles per hour over the speed limit itself and that’s not very hard to find out here today.”

In total, officers in the Traffic Enforcement Unit wrote 46 citations for speeding in school zones, in addition to 17 other violations.

On average, it’s about a $440 dollar fine for speeding in school zones, as well as three points on your license.

Officers are also on the lookout for drivers passing school buses which have their stop arms out, which amounts to a fine of about $500 dollars and five points on your license.