Van Denton has the latest details on Irma and what it could mean for the Triad

A poorly defined tropical system off the southeast coast is drifting northeast and will move along the Carolina coast tonight and tomorrow.

This may become Tropical Storm Irma if a closed center of low pressure forms and winds reach 39 mph or higher. Odds favor that happening overnight.

This system will bring heavy rain to coastal North Carolina and South Carolina with some gusts to over 40 mph possible. Also, heavy rainfall of generally 4-6 inches along the coast with isolated spots getting up to 9 inches.

West of I-95 and back toward the Piedmont, we will only see some rain showers move in late tonight and persist into Tuesday (mainly early).

Our rainfall will be less, between 1/4 and 1/2 inch. Winds here of only 10-18 mph. Temperatures will slip to the lower-60s tonight and only back to the upper-60s to near 70 under cloud cover on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs back to near 80. Thursday through the weekend will be partly sunny with a 30 to 40 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm each day. Lows in the mid-60s.

We will need to watch the remnants of Harvey late in the weekend and this weekend as that will have a play in rain we could get. Right now, it is expected to remain to our west and may end up in Kentucky as a rain maker this weekend.