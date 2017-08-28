× Tropical storm warning now issued for all northern NC coastal counties

The National Weather Service has now issued a tropical storm warning for all northern coastal counties in North Carolina.

That means tropical storm conditions are now expected, rather than possible.

The warning includes Surf City all the way up to Duck in the Outer Banks.

FOX8’s Kate Garner says Tropical Storm Irma will form off the coast of Carolina later today.

By Tuesday morning, the storm will be an issue for the North Carolina coast, Garner said.

“We’re going to see a lot of rainfall,” she said. “The winds are going to be a little bit of a problem throughout the week.”

Areas like Wilmington could see up to 8 inches of rain. Hatteras could see up to 10 inches.

The tropical cyclone could make landfall north of Wilmington on Tuesday morning and continue moving northeast across the coastal plain of North Carolina.

By Tuesday afternoon the tropical cyclone will begin to weaken as it moves away from the North Carolina coast.

FOX8 has a crew on the way to the coast and will provide live reports in today’s 4:00, 5:00, 6:00 and 10:00 news.