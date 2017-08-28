× Police searching for man who allegedly fired shots near Burlington apartments, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly firing a gun at another car outside Burlington apartments. He has not been apprehended and is considered armed and dangerous, according to a news release.

At approximately 7 p.m., the Burlington Police Department received several reports of multiple gunshots being fired at Beaumont Court Apartments, 1336 Beaumont Court in Burlington.

Officers arrived and located multiple spent shell casings at the entrance to Beaumont Court Apartments.

Multiple witnesses were interviewed, who stated that Marcus Martino Breeze was shooting a firearm from a sedan in the direction of another occupied sedan. Witnesses reported the victim’s sedan was occupied by Demonte Raekwon Fuller and Travonte Compton, who also reportedly returned fire in the direction of the sedan occupied by Breeze.

Witnesses reported that both vehicles traveled away from Beaumont Court Apartments while actively firing shots at each other. No residences or people were shot.

As a result of this investigation, Breeze has been charged with the following: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault by pointing a gun, and discharging a firearm in the city limits. Breeze has yet to be apprehended and is considered to be armed and dangerous.