Paratrooper dies in barracks room at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — An 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper died in his barracks room on Fort Bragg on Friday, according to a news release.

Military officials are investigating the cause of death.

Sergeant Geoffrey L. Vonbosse, 30, of Leesville, La. was a mortarman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

“We are always deeply saddened by the loss of any team member,” said Lieutenant Colonel Adlai Wood, deputy commander of 1st BCT. “Sergeant Vonbosse was among the small group of Americans who volunteered to serve our nation and for that we are grateful.”

Sgt. Vonbosse joined the Army in April 2011 and, following training, was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment on Fort Polk, La. and in March, 2015, he was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division.

Staff Vonbosse’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Expert Infantryman Badge, and the Parachutist Badge.