× NC 49 in Randolph County closed in both directions, possibly for several hours

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — NC 49 in Randolph County is expected to be closed for several hours.

The road is closed in both directions near State Road 1171 (Grange Hall Road).

A trailer being towed came loose and a tractor-trailer hit it, according to the state highway patrol.

No one was injured.