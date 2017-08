× Multiple people injured, suspect in custody after shooting at library in New Mexico

CLOVIS, N.M. – Several people were injured and one suspect is in custody after a shooting at a library in New Mexico on Monday.

ABC News reported that multiple people were shot at a library in Clovis, N.M., about 10 miles from the Texas border.

Six people were injured, but it remains uncertain if there were any fatalities, according to Clovis interim City Manager Tom Phelps.

Developing…