Local woman to bring trailer full of supplies to needy families in Texas after Harvey

WALNUT COVE, N.C. – Horse owner Sharon Yarborough couldn't sit and watch the suffering in Texas on television any more.

"We have to do something," said Yarborough, who lives in Walnut Cove and Texas, part of the year attending horse shows in the Houston area. "I feel like a part of my family is flooding in Texas right now."

Yarborough decided to fill her horse trailer with supplies for families and personally take the items to those suffering.

She's calling it the Rambling Rose Texas Relief Effort.

"Things like baby wipes, baby diapers, cleaning supplies, rubber gloves, can foods ... those seem to be the most desperately needed."

Yarborough will be collecting items September 7th and 15th at the Ingles Parking lot in Walnut Cove from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. You can also schedule a donation time by calling the Rambling Rose Texas Relief Effort (336) 816-5757.

"I'm sure one trailer load of whatever we can put together is a small, a small dent, but I just felt like instead of just watching the news, I need to take my energy and channel it toward good,” she said.