Lexington developers hoping to breathe new life into old factory buildings

LEXINGTON, N.C. – From first glance, it’s boarded up with rows of broken windows. Simply put, the old factory on South Railroad Street in Lexington is worn out.

However, for developer Michael Tesh, who is from Lexington, along with two others, they hope to turn the once candy and furniture factory into a multi-use area.

“You know what it means to the town. So it is nice to go into spaces and give them new life,” said Tesh.

The factory has sat empty for years. Tesh and the others want to open restaurants, a micro-brewery and an event space.

“It’s too early to paint it but it has lots of opportunity to be a lot of different things,” he said.

This, as in the past couple of years, the city has concentrated efforts to grow the depot district, where the old factory is now.

There have been restaurants opening nearby and even an amphitheater that opened this year.

“We are kind of like this little hidden gem within the Triad. I don’t know if we are hidden anymore. People are learning about Lexington, finding out,” said Lexington Mayor Newell Clark.

Could start in about six months. Tesh says the renovations will be complete over the next few years in phases.

“There’s something to be said about taking an old property and breathing new life into it,” Tesh said.