Kate Garner’s latest forecast on tropical storm in the Carolinas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kate Garner with the FOX8 Max Weather Center says Tropical Storm Irma will form off the coast of Carolina later today.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Watch south of Santee River, South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina. This includes places like Myrtle Beach, Conway, Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington and Surf City.

By about 8 a.m., the storm will begin tracking up toward Charleston.

By Tuesday morning, the storm will be an issue for the North Carolina coast, Garner said.

"We're going to see a lot of rainfall," she said. "The winds are going to be a little bit of a problem throughout the week."

Areas like Wilmington could see up to 8 inches of rain. Hatteras could see up to 10 inches.

The tropical cyclone could make landfall north of Wilmington on Tuesday morning and continue moving northeast across the coastal plain of North Carolina.

By Tuesday afternoon the tropical cyclone will begin to weaken as it moves away from the North Carolina coast.