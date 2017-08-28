× Intercepted package at JFK Airport in NYC leads to Lexington arrest

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man has been arrested after a package containing Fentanyl was mailed to his home.

On Au. 24, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotic’s Unit arrested 22-year-old Jordon Baxter at 333 Enterprise Road in Lexington.

The arrest stemmed from an outstanding warrant for attempted trafficking of fentanyl.

On Aug. 17, United States Customs and Border Patrol Agents intercepted and seized a package that contained about 12 grams of Fentanyl at JFK International Airport in New York.

The package was destined for 333 Enterprise Road in Lexington.

As a result of the investigation, Baxter was arrested and placed in the Davidson County jail under a $10,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Lexington Court on Sept. 28.