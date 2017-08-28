Houston family finds refuge from Harvey’s floods in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Jason and Megan Arispe were raised in the Piedmont Triad, and that's why they say they could think of no better place to turn when they learned Hurricane Harvey was headed straight toward them.

The family found themselves unprepared during a flood in April 2016, rationing crackers and fresh water for three days and vowed to never let that happen again.

"We got about six feet of water in our house at that time and had been trapped upstairs for a couple of days," Jason explained. "We didn't want to be trapped again, we didn't want to be rescued again, so we decided to leave."

The couple and their three children gathered as many things as they could and took off toward Greensboro before the storm hit. Jason said it's hard knowing they will lose everything again, but knowing his family is safe makes it all worth it.

"We have friends that the Coast Guard rescued, and had the Coast Guard not come or not been able to come or not got them in time, I don't want to think about that," Jason said. "Pick an item in your house, what's worth your life?"

As of Monday, Jason said he isn't sure if his house is still standing, but is confident water is covering at least the second floor, and maybe the entire house.

The family is staying with friends for a few nights here and there, taking each day as it comes.

"To know they're safe today, and tonight they can lay their head down and sleep soundly and know they aren't going to wake up to that water, we're very thankful for," Megan said.