How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Here’s how to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

Posted 5:38 am, August 28, 2017, by

People walk through flooded streets during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Hurricane Harvey left a trail of devastation Saturday after the most powerful storm to hit the US mainland in over a decade slammed into Texas, destroying homes, severing power supplies and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Salvation Army – Disaster Services

DONATE BY PHONE: 1-800-SAL-ARMY

DONATE BY ONLINE: http://www.helpsalvationarmy.org

DONATE BY MAIL: The Salvation Army, PO Box 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301

Red Cross

DONATE BY PHONE: 1-800-RED CROSS

DONATE BY TEXT: 90999 makes a $10.00 donate

DONATE ONLINE: http://www.redcross.org