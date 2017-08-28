× Coast Guard searches for boaters missing off the NC coast amid ongoing storm

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. – The U.S. Coast Guard is racing against a tropical storm to find two fishermen who went missing off the North Carolina coast.

WWAY reported that Steve Chaney and David Hambrick have been missing since Sunday while fishing in Oak Island.

The pair took off aboard a 22-foot fishing boat around 11:30 a.m. Sunday from the South Harbor Boat Ramp, according to the TV station.

Crews are searching the coastline by water and air with boats in the ocean and a plane and helicopter in the sky.

A tropical system will bring heavy rain to coastal North Carolina and South Carolina with some gusts and 4 to 9 inches of rain in parks of the coast.