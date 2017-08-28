× Aunt of gunned-down NC Food Lion worker: ‘I was on the phone with her during the shooting’

Now the family is honoring her with a vigil on what would have been her 24th birthday, asking for justice.

“This is the most tragic and the most senseless (thing) I have ever heard in my life,” said the victim’s aunt, Barbara Gay. “I want to know why. Why did you do her like that? It’s wrong.”

Marcus Tyrell Hargrove, 23, her estranged live-in boyfriend of two years, is accused of pulling the trigger.

Henderson police said while Gay was taking a break, Hargrove pulled out a gun and shot her in the head.

Barbara said she was on the phone with Shaekeya during the attack.

“I was saying Keya, Keya can you hear me? What’s going on? And I never heard any response,” Barbara said. “I just heard screams. And I felt helpless because I was at home and didn’t have no transportation to see what was going on with or anything.”

