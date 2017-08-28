Body of missing pregnant woman found wrapped in plastic

HARWOOD, ND. . — The body of a North Dakota woman, who was eight-months pregnant when she was reported missing earlier this month, was found wrapped in plastic and floating in a river on Sunday, according to KVRR .

Savanna Greywind, 20, was eight-months pregnant when she left her family’s apartment on Aug. 19 to help an upstairs neighbor.

According to police, she never came home and the family reported her missing.

On Thursday, police found a healthy newborn baby inside that neighbor’s apartment. Brooke Crews, 38, and William Hoehn, 32, were arrested on kidnapping charges.

On Sunday, kayakers found a body-sized object wrapped in plastic caught on a log in the Red River. Authorities confirmed it was Greywind’s body.

Authorities are still working to confirm the newborn baby is Greywind’s. However, the suspects told police the baby is Greywind’s, according to Inforum .

According to KVRR, Greywind did not know the neighbors well.