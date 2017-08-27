× Video posted to social media shows juvenile using an aerosol can and lighter to ignite a flame toward a dog in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Criminal charges may be forthcoming for two Guilford County juveniles after a video surfaced showing a juvenile using an aerosol can and lighter to ignite a flame toward a dog.

Authorities began investigating after the video surfaced on social media this weekend, according to a press release from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

The dog was found with minimal injury and is currently in the custody of Guilford County Animal Control, according to deputies.

The dog’s fur was singed, but the skin was not burned, according to Colonel Randy Powers with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Criminal charges may be forthcoming. The names of the juveniles involved are not being released.