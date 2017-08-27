Video on social media shows Guilford County teen lighting flame at dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies are investigating an alleged case of animal abuse in Guilford County after a video surfaced on social media this weekend.

You might have seen it on your Facebook feed -- a teenage girl using an aerosol can and lighter to create flames that she pointed toward a dog.

Several FOX8 viewers alerted our newsroom and the Guilford County sheriff's office to the video. Animal control went to the dog's home Sunday morning to begin their investigation.

The dog has been seized and is being held at the Guilford County Animal Shelter, where it's expected to be okay. Sheriff's officials say the dog's fur was singed, but its skin was not burned.

Right now, no charges have been filed against the two juveniles involved, a 13 and 14-year-old girl. You see one girl lighting the fire and another one taking the video.

The original Snapchat video was posted to Facebook this weekend, and it didn't take long to spread on social media.

FOX8 will not identify the teens because of their age and because they have not been charged.

The caption in the original Snapchat reads "she burnt the dog."

"At this point I have no idea what led up to the act. I just know what we saw with the video," said Sgt. David Posten, with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

"We did find some small sign of injury, consistent of singed fur," Sgt. Posted said.

We showed some FOX8 viewers the video with the girl's face blurred out, and this is how they reacted.

"That's just wrong to do it, period," one young boy said.

"The dog doesn't know what's going on, regardless, so it's up to the people around the dog to not put it in the type of situation to begin with," said Cassidy Caughlan, who lives in Guilford County.

Viewers called the sheriff's office, demanding charges be filed against the girls. Sheriff's officials say that's still up in the air, and because of their age, it won't happen overnight.

"These could be very serious charges, and because of that, we don't rush into it," Sgt. Posten said.

Parents we spoke to agree there should be consequences.

"If it was my son, I would want him to be held responsible for what he did," said Jessica Harman.

"Some kind of community service. I don't think any jail time or anything like that," said Tim Brooks.

"Maybe she should have to work at an animal shelter taking care of other animals," Harman added.

We went by the teen's home to try to get her side of the story, but no one answered the door.

As for the investigation, the case will be turned over to a juvenile investigator. But it will be up to the district attorney's office to decide what, if any, charged will be filed.