Two lanes of Interstate 85 northbound at Liberty Road in Guilford County closed after wreck

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Two lanes of Interstate 85 northbound at Liberty Road in Guilford County are closed after a wreck.

Two of three lanes are closed near exit 113 (I-74). The incident was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Sunday and the road is expected to reopen at about 6:30 p.m.

There is no word on a cause of the crash or any possible injuries.