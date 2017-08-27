× Tropical Storm Watch posted for Carolina beaches with Irma likely to form Monday

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Watch south of Santee River, South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina.

This includes places like Myrtle Beach, Conway, Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington and Surf City.

A low-pressure system off the Georgia/Florida coast is expected to become Tropical Storm Irma by early Monday morning.

The system is slowly crawl along the South Carolina coast on Monday, bring heavy rain and wind to Myrtle Beach between Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

The system is then forecast to hug the coast of North and South Carolina Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

This is also the time when heavy rain and wind could impact Wrightsville Beach and Wilmington.

The tropical cyclone could make landfall north of Wilmington on Tuesday morning and continue moving northeast across the coastal plain of North Carolina.

By Tuesday afternoon the tropical cyclone will begin to weaken as it moves away from the North Carolina coast.

At this time, heavy rain, wind and rough surf are expected. Rainfall amounts could be between two to four inches with locally heavier rain possible.