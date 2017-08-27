× Tobe Hooper, horror director known for ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ and ‘Poltergeist’, dies at 74

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. — Tobe Hooper, the horror movie director best known for “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Poltergeist” has died. He was 74.

Variety.com reported that Hooper died Saturday in Sherman Oaks, Calif. The circumstances of his death have not been released.

Hooper’s best-known movies include “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Salem’s Lot,” “The Funhouse,” “Poltergeist,” “Lifeforce” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2.”

Director Ridley Scott has stated that his work on “Alien” was influenced by Hooper’s “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” more than any other B-level genre product.

Hooper’s supernatural thriller film “Djinn” premiered at the 2013 Abu Dhabi Film Festival. His first novel, “Midnight Movie,” was published in 2011.