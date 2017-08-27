× Police looking for Kalvin Michael Smith, man at center of controversial case, after alleged assault on a woman

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man who was released from prison last year after serving 20 years for an assault that he and his supporters say he did not commit is now accused of assaulting a woman.

Officers are looking for Kalvin Michael Smith after police said he assaulted a woman on Weatherwood Court.

Police were called to the scene of the 100 block of Weatherwood Court shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to the incident.

Smith is accused of punching the victim after she stepped in to stop a fight between Smith and his girlfriend, police said in a press release.

Police said the victim had swollen lips and a swollen eye due to the assault. She was treated by emergency workers, but refused further treatment.

The girlfriend had no visible injuries and refused EMS treatment, according to police.

Police are actively looking for Smith, who has an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Smith was convicted in 1997 of robbery and assaulting Jill Marker at the Silk Plant Forest store in 1995. The assault left Marker with severe brain injuries.

In November 2016, a judge ruled Smith’s attorney failed to present evidence that would have led to a shorter prison sentence at the time of his conviction. He was released on Nov. 10, 2016.

Smith maintained his innocence throughout his sentence.