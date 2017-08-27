Police arrest man accused of firing stolen firearm at Burlington officer

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A man is accused of firing gunshots at a Burlington police officer who was conducting a separate traffic stop early Sunday morning.

Kevin Lamont Graves, 29, of Gibsonville, faces multiple charges including assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm (no injury), possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Burlington police said it happened at about 2 a.m. as the officer was conducting a traffic stop in the parking lot of Family Fare at 2111 Maple Ave.

The gunshots were fired from a vehicle at the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Maple Avenue, according to police. Officers did not return fire and nobody was hurt.

The suspect’s vehicle was pulled over and police found a stolen pistol under one of the seats. Spent shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Graves has been jailed under a $226,500 secured bond.