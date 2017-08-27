Photo shows senior citizens in waist-deep water at Texas nursing home following Harvey’s destruction

Need help asap emergency services please RETWEET pic.twitter.com/LesxeaIHNm — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017

DICKINSON, Texas – Fifteen senior citizens had to be rescued from waist-deep water at a nursing home in Texas following Tropical Storm Harvey.

The Daily News of Galvesaton County reported that it happened Sunday at the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson.

A photo went viral on Twitter on Sunday showing residents at the nursing home sitting in waist-deep water.

David Popoff, the city’s emergency management coordinator, told the paper that crews are air-lifting grandmothers and grandfathers from the home.

He told the paper Sunday that rescues were still underway, but was not sure how many had been performed.

Residents in the Houston area woke Sunday to flooded streets and homes, submerged cars and news of high water rescues after Harvey dumped between 15 and 30 inches of rain on the city overnight.

The National Weather Service predicted that the city could see as much as 50 inches of rain.