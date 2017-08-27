North Carolina sends teams to Texas to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is sending help to Texas as the state endures catastrophic flooding flowing Hurricane Harvey, according to a press release from Gov. Roy Cooper.

Two Helo-Aquatic Rescue Teams, known as NC HART, are en route to San Antonio, Texas to help with flood rescue and response.

“Our state knows from experience with hurricanes how devastating flooding can be,” said Governor Roy Cooper, in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the people of Texas, and we have two seasoned search and rescue teams with vast experience on their way to help.

Some of the same crews heading to Texas helped rescue people trapped in floodwaters last fall following Hurricane Matthew.

Search and rescue crews pulled more than 2,300 people from flooded homes and cars when the storm hit North Carolina last October, including more than 100 rescued by helicopter.

Two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters and eight airmen from the N.C. National Guard, six rescue technicians (three from the Charlotte Fire Department, two from Asheville Fire and one from Transylvania EMS), and two N.C. Emergency Management area coordinators will spend the next 10 days supporting rescue missions in San Antonio.

The area coordinators departed Sunday afternoon for Little Rock, Arkansas where they rest before reporting to San Antonio on Monday.

The Blackhawks and rescue crews will fly out Monday morning and meet up with the area coordinators in San Antonio in the afternoon.

“North Carolina is very fortunate to have a strong team of professionals who are more than willing to share their knowledge and experience to help others,” said Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks, in a prepared statement. “Having additional staff who have ‘been there, done that’ is invaluable during disasters.”